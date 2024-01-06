Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

