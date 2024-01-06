Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,222,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Comcast worth $98,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $43.04. 12,646,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,005,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

