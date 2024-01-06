Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,112 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,068 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.49% of First Solar worth $85,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar by 63.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 785 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 78.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,294 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 46.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,686 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.87. 1,102,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,384. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.89 and a 200 day moving average of $170.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

