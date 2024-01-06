Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 140.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,404 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.18% of Synopsys worth $122,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Synopsys by 37.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,009. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.27 and a 1-year high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

