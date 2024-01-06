Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 26,539 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,539 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $49,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $732.40. 818,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,831. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $420.36 and a 1 year high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.