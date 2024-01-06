Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.24% of Aflac worth $109,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,462,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after buying an additional 366,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after buying an additional 107,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,752,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

