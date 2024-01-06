Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $59,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.93. 2,393,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

