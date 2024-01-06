Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 58.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,398 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.06. 2,170,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,913. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.84.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

