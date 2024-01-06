Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $116.98 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.95% of Owens Corning worth $116,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Owens Corning by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.9 %

OC stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,541. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.98. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $155.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

