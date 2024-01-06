Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $117.61 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.13% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $117,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.83. The firm has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

