Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $99.01 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.24% of Kimberly-Clark worth $99,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,013,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,321,000 after purchasing an additional 300,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,368,000 after purchasing an additional 195,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,449,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,368. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.74. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

