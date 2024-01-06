Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73,614 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $91,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.71. 7,222,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,794,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

