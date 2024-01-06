Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 550,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,586 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $68,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,429,000 after purchasing an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,693. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.90. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

