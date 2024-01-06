Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 608 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,972. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.76. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.