Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $53,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $913.17. 486,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $924.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $833.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $804.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

