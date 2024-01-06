Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,623 shares during the period. Logitech International accounts for 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 1.30% of Logitech International worth $142,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after buying an additional 608,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.56. The stock had a trading volume of 273,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,675. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.