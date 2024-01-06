Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,338 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 622,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.16% of Eaton worth $132,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.86. 973,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $241.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

