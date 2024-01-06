Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,383 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,479 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,383 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $189,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 554 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $564.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,264. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $594.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.81. The stock has a market cap of $257.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.