Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 272,195 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,508 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 272,195 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $117,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.00. 5,398,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $98.58 and a one year high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

