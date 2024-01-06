Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 30,023 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,023 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $71,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.16. 3,698,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average is $146.40. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

