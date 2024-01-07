10,000 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Barclays boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $292.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $357.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

