11,594 Shares in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shore Bancshares

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $41,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,584.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,558 shares of company stock worth $54,056. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.