12,342 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Acquired by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $167.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.21. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.63 and a 1 year high of $169.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

