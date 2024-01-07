1,250 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.57. The company had a trading volume of 188,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $341.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.70 and its 200-day moving average is $241.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

