13,980 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

