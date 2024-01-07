1,455 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

