17,074 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

