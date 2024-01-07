20,000 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. Charles River Laboratories International makes up 1.4% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after purchasing an additional 86,457 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.89. The company had a trading volume of 307,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,070. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.57. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

