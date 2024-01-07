228,085 Shares in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Purchased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 228,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,000. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Vista Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Stock Performance

VIST stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. 658,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $289.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIST shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vista Energy

About Vista Energy

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.