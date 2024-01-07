23,645 Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Bought by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Water ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $91.59 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $95.63. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

