2,979 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Purchased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.24 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

