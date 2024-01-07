33,949 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

