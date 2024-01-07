33,949 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 308,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 163,835 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,045,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,154,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 630.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 256,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 221,751 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

