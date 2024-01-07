3,900 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 207.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PJT

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PJT stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,100. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.71. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $104.15.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.