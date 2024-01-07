3D L Capital Management LLC Has $28.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

3D L Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 9.1% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $142.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

