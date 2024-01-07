3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

3D L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

