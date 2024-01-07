3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 26,660 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

3D L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,660 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 1,157.6% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 569,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 523,959 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $273.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.