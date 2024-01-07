3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

3D L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 106,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 133,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

