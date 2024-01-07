3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 772 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

3D L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 211,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,592,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after purchasing an additional 131,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,759 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

