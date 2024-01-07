3D L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.8% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.