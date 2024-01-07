3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lifted by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $438,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 365,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.9% in the third quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 41.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 34.8% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 37,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $108.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.78. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

