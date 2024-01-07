40,000 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000. Generac accounts for approximately 1.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.06% of Generac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.62. 526,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,920. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

