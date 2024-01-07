44,206 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Acquired by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA opened at $47.13 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

