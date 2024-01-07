478 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.20. 1,278,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,992. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average is $141.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

