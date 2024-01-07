4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,757.82

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,757.82 ($60.59) and traded as low as GBX 4,365 ($55.58). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 4,480 ($57.05), with a volume of 14,563 shares trading hands.

4imprint Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,543.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,755.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,677.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

