50,000 Shares in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Bought by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned about 0.24% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 365,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 250,083 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,129.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 244,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:UVXY opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

