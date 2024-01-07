5,400 Shares in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IES by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IES by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IES by 4,466.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71,814 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,256,542.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,579,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,450,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $843,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,340,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,256,542.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,579,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,450,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,194 shares of company stock worth $5,871,834. Company insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IESC traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $76.84. 44,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.26. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $86.43.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.89%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

