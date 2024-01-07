60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SXTP) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 8th. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,415,095 shares in its initial public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,004 based on an initial share price of $5.30. After the expiration of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SXTP opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $8.65.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 2.40% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19; Tafenoquine for fungal lung infections, tick-borne diseases, candidiasis, and other infectious and non-infectious diseases; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

