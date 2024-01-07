61,615 Shares in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 95.97%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

