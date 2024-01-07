6,238 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Acquired by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
VTIP stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
